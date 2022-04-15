Boston Marathon 2022: Police Prepared With ‘All Hands On Deck’ Security Plan

BOSTON (CBS) – In the aftermath of this week’s New York City subway taking pictures, Boston Marathon organizers are assuring the general public that they need to really feel secure attending Monday’s race.

Police and different native officers held a information convention Thursday to put out particulars of safety measures for Marathon Monday.

Massachusetts State Police Deputy Superintendent Scott Warmington mentioned there will probably be a lot of uniformed troopers, native officers, National Guard members, tactical models, and a State Police Airwing monitoring the marathon. There may even be safety measures taken that aren’t seen, similar to undercover officers.

Ten individuals had been shot and wounded within the New York City subway assault and greater than a dozen extra suffered different accidents. On Wednesday, suspect Frank James was arrested.

“We know that Tuesday’s shooting in the New York City subway has caused understandable concerns for the residents of this Commonwealth,” Warmington mentioned. “I can assure you that the state police and our law enforcement partners remain vigilant and we are well prepared to respond to any situation. Furthermore our marathon security operation is dynamic and scalable and can be quickly adapted as necessary.”

In gentle of the New York City subway assault, the pinnacle of Boston’s FBI discipline workplace added a twist to “see something say something.”

“If you see something about someone, say something. It could be a neighbor a coworker or a classmate,” FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Joseph Bonavolonta mentioned. “The greatest threat that we face are lone actors who radicalize online and attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons.”

Like New York suspect Frank James is accused of doing, and the Tsarnaev brothers who focused the Boston Marathon in 9 years in the past.

“Additionally, we’ve encountered domestic violent extremists whose personal grievances from racial or ethnic bias, to anti-authority or anti-government sentiment has posed a significant problem,” Bonavolonta mentioned.

Police mentioned there isn’t a intelligence suggesting any threats have been made towards this 12 months’s Boston Marathon.

After New York authorities found some safety cameras there weren’t working throughout Tuesday’s taking pictures, Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green mentioned all cameras on his system have been checked.

Green mentioned in the case of safety for main occasions, it’s “all hands on deck.”

“But every day, every regular day we’re prepared, we’re out there, we’re vigilant, we’re alert, and we’re visible,” Green mentioned. “We don’t have the luxury to relax because an individual got caught on the subway somewhere else. We’re on guard every single day.”

Bonavolonta mentioned individuals ought to really feel comfy attending Monday’s race.

“I know this week’s tragic events in New York have some on edge. But as you’ve heard already, there is a robust security plan in place,” Bonavolonta mentioned. “And we encourage you and your families to have a great time as our city takes center stage again for the running of the Boston Marathon.”

You can watch stay protection of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.