Boston Marathon – CBS Boston
Val Rogosheske Running Boston Marathon To Celebrate fiftieth Anniversary Of Original 8 Women FinishersVal Rogosheske was one of many first 8 ladies to formally run the Boston Marathon in 1972. She’ll do it once more Monday to rejoice the fiftieth anniversary. Val spoke to WBZ TV’s Kate Merrill and Liam Martin.
22 Team Hoyt Members Running Boston Marathon In Honor Of Iconic Father-Son DuoMembers of the Hoyt household are persevering with the legacy following the passing of Dick Hoyt.
Runners Make Way To Boston Marathon Start Line In HopkintonWBZ-TV’s Christina Hager reviews.
Outgoing B.A.A. President And CEO Tom Grilk Reflects On Years Leading Boston MarathonWBZ-TV’s Steve Burton talks to outgoing B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk.
Chance To Run Boston Marathon ‘The Opportunity Of A Lifetime’ For John Hancock Contest WinnerLiz Kilzi is working this 12 months’s Boston Marathon after being chosen because the winner of John Hancock’s contest.
Race Director Dave McGillivray Running fiftieth Boston MarathonWBZ TV’s Kate Merrill and Liam Martin talked to race director Dave McGillivray earlier than he ran his fiftieth Boston Marathon Monday
Marcel Hug, Defending Men’s Wheelchair Champion, Withdraws From Boston MarathonWBZ TV’s Kate Merrill reviews.
Best Sports To Watch The Boston MarathonWBZ TV’s Levan Reid exhibits us the perfect spots to look at the runners alongside the 26.2 mile course.