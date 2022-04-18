Boston Marathon – CBS Boston





Val Rogosheske Running Boston Marathon To Celebrate fiftieth Anniversary Of Original 8 Women FinishersVal Rogosheske was one of many first 8 ladies to formally run the Boston Marathon in 1972. She’ll do it once more Monday to rejoice the fiftieth anniversary. Val spoke to WBZ TV’s Kate Merrill and Liam Martin. 2 hours in the past

22 Team Hoyt Members Running Boston Marathon In Honor Of Iconic Father-Son DuoMembers of the Hoyt household are persevering with the legacy following the passing of Dick Hoyt. 2 hours in the past

Runners Make Way To Boston Marathon Start Line In HopkintonWBZ-TV’s Christina Hager reviews. 2 hours in the past

Outgoing B.A.A. President And CEO Tom Grilk Reflects On Years Leading Boston MarathonWBZ-TV’s Steve Burton talks to outgoing B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk. 2 hours in the past

Chance To Run Boston Marathon ‘The Opportunity Of A Lifetime’ For John Hancock Contest WinnerLiz Kilzi is working this 12 months’s Boston Marathon after being chosen because the winner of John Hancock’s contest. 2 hours in the past

Race Director Dave McGillivray Running fiftieth Boston MarathonWBZ TV’s Kate Merrill and Liam Martin talked to race director Dave McGillivray earlier than he ran his fiftieth Boston Marathon Monday 2 hours in the past

Marcel Hug, Defending Men’s Wheelchair Champion, Withdraws From Boston MarathonWBZ TV’s Kate Merrill reviews. 3 hours in the past

Best Sports To Watch The Boston MarathonWBZ TV’s Levan Reid exhibits us the perfect spots to look at the runners alongside the 26.2 mile course. 4 hours in the past





