Boston Snow Emergency To Extend Until Monday Morning; Schools Scheduled To Open As Planned

BOSTON (CBS) – A snow emergency will stay in place for the City of Boston till Monday at 6 a.m. after historic snowfall over the weekend, although colleges are set to open as scheduled to start out the week.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu held a press convention on Sunday. Wu mentioned cleanup has gone “very smooth” throughout the town, regardless of tying a 1-day snowfall file of 23.6 inches on Saturday.

A snow emergency has been in place since 9 p.m. on Friday. It will stay in place till 6 a.m. on Monday to present crews the chance to proceed clearing snow.

“We’re used to snow and storms up here in Boston. But this was a record-setting storm. So it will be a lot of snow and it’s going to take us a little while,” Wu mentioned. “We want to make sure that everybody is watching out for each other. As we keep schools open, it may mean in certain places that we want to make sure we’re helping get those sidewalks clean for our kids to walk to school. Or if you see someone needing to go around a snow drift, please drive carefully so that you’re always aware about what’s happening as we continue to dig out.”

Boston Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge mentioned the town usually considers 800 items of snow clearing tools a “full deployment.” But on the peak of Saturday’s storm, there have been 940 items on the streets.

“Tackling an historic storm requires an incredible effort,” he mentioned.

Franklin-Hodge urged folks to not shovel or blow snow into the road. He mentioned the following step for crews is to proceed with smaller tools to clear areas like curbs and crosswalks.

Property homeowners are required to shovel sidewalks, curb ramps and different areas for pedestrian entry.