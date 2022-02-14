Boston To Start Requiring ‘Proof Of Full Vaccination’ For Everyone 12+ In Certain Indoor Spaces

BOSTON (CBS) — The subsequent section of Boston’s vaccine requirement for sure indoor areas takes impact on February 15.

Starting Tuesday, everybody 12 and older should present proof of full vaccination to enter places where it’s required, comparable to eating places, gyms, museums and film theaters. Up till then, proof of just one dose was wanted for that group.

Another section kicks in on March 1, when kids aged 5-11 must present proof of 1 dose of the vaccine so as to get into sure indoor areas.

Verification may be performed by exhibiting a vaccine card, a digital image of a vaccine card, an image of any official immunization report, a city-designated app, or another COVID vaccine verification app.

Boston will drop the proof of vaccination mandate if three issues occur: Capacity of ICU beds have to be under 95%, the variety of day by day COVID hospitalizations must drop under 200, and the COVID positivity price has to dip under 5%.

As case numbers and hospitalizations as a result of COVID proceed to say no within the northeast, Boston is expected to lift the mandate “in the coming weeks.”

“I am optimistic things are trending in the right direction,” Boston Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu informed the town council on Friday. “Based on our current projections, I anticipate that all three of these thresholds will be met in the coming weeks.”