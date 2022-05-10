Botanic Gardens branch out to embrace art exhibition

Brisbane City Botanic Gardens will welcome 1000’s of individuals to an out of doors artwork exhibition this month, adopted by the return of the favored Brisbane Night Noodle Markets.

Brisbane City Council’s Botanica: Contemporary Art Outside will showcase Australia’s main modern artists and designers from May 20 to 29, whereas the noodle markets will return from June 15 to 26.

Brisbane City Council’s Botanica: Contemporary Art Outside will embody 9 artworks.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner stated Botanica, a free occasion, final 12 months attracted 70,000 guests with guided twilight walks, a kids’s discovery path, workshops and talks.

“Botanica continues to build on its popularity in 2022 with an impressive line-up of nine artworks in

the program, including state-of-the-art projections, unexpected installations, and interactive pieces

created by leading artists such as Leila Honari, Julie Monro-Allison and Tim Gruchy,” he stated.