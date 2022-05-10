Botanic Gardens branch out to embrace art exhibition
Brisbane City Botanic Gardens will welcome 1000’s of individuals to an out of doors artwork exhibition this month, adopted by the return of the favored Brisbane Night Noodle Markets.
Brisbane City Council’s Botanica: Contemporary Art Outside will showcase Australia’s main modern artists and designers from May 20 to 29, whereas the noodle markets will return from June 15 to 26.
Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner stated Botanica, a free occasion, final 12 months attracted 70,000 guests with guided twilight walks, a kids’s discovery path, workshops and talks.
“Botanica continues to build on its popularity in 2022 with an impressive line-up of nine artworks in
the program, including state-of-the-art projections, unexpected installations, and interactive pieces
created by leading artists such as Leila Honari, Julie Monro-Allison and Tim Gruchy,” he stated.
“We are delighted to bring this exhibition to life in the beautiful surrounds of our City Botanic
Gardens, offering a multi-sensory experience suitable for the whole family.”
Food vehicles and an out of doors bar might be operational from Friday to Sunday evenings.
The exhibition’s producer, Bella Ford, stated it was a beautiful fusion of up to date artwork and
nature, because of its distinctive setting.
“Each artwork has been carefully selected to create an experience that melds art, science and
technology to reflect the history of our city and explore contemporary themes of sustainability and
innovation,” she stated.