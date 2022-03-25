Both Washington and Moscow are to Blame but in Equal Terms

It’s by no means a very good factor when progressives divide over a difficulty of

urgent significance. There are some on the left who will hear nothing of Russia’s

predicament on account of NATO expansionism. The actual query is whether or not

Washington consciously provoked Russia into invading Ukraine. In different phrases, did

the U.S. cynically put Russian right into a state of affairs wherein it perceived that it

had no alternate options. The indisputable fact that Biden refused to aim to mediate or

suggest concessions (as occurred in 1962 when the 2 super-powers negotiated an

finish to the Cuban missile disaster), would point out what Washington’s intentions

had been and are. I cope with the difficulty of alleged Russian imperialism within the

following article. I argue that authoritarianism and expansionism can’t be

conflated with ‘imperialism” as defined by Lenin. Similarly, Russia’s

territorial enlargement can’t be positioned in the identical sac as U.S. imperialism.

https://rebelion.org/la-polemica-en-la-izquierda-sobre-ucrania/

