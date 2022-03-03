Botswana bids to host anti-conflict diamond watchdog body in Gaborone | News24

Botswana needs to host the Kimberley Process Secretariat regardless of curiosity from China and Austria.

President Mkgweetsi Masisi has emphasised the significance of Botswana within the international diamond financial system.

The greatest diamond present in Botswana was purchased by French trend home Louis Vuitton in 2020.

Botswana is at present lobbying European Union (EU) member states to again the nation’s bid to host the Kimberley Process (KP) Secretariat in Gaborone forward of China and Austria who’ve additionally proven an curiosity.

This emerged from a gathering between President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Philippe Michel-Kleisbauer, president of the Botswana-France National Friendship Group on Tuesday at his places of work.

“Allow us to develop our resources, persuade other EU countries not to extract the resources here and have it managed in Europe. We find it not consistent with the values that it expresses so I want to plead with you to support Botswana’s bid to host the Kimberley Process Secretariat,” Masisi mentioned to Michel-Kleisbauer.

When southern African diamond-producing nations met in Kimberley, South Africa, in May 2000, to cease the commerce in “conflict diamonds” and guarantee diamond purchases weren’t financing violence by insurgent actions and their allies in search of to undermine authentic governments, they got here up with the KP course of. The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) was then arrange in 2003.

READ | Defence minister of insurgency-hit Mozambique fired

Austria and China had each proven curiosity in internet hosting the KP secretariat. EU nations participated within the KP underneath the umbrella of the EU as a single participant.

They supplied a uniform EU KP certificates for diamonds verified by Belgium, the Czech Republic, Ireland, Germany, Portugal, Romania, and Italy. Austria performed a cameo position regardless of curiosity in internet hosting the secretariat.

For that, Masisi mentioned Botswana – the present KP chair on a rotational foundation and deputised by Zimbabwe – deserved to be thought of forward of Austria.

“Austria has no diamonds. The significance of Botswana diamonds on the economy is unlike any in the world; diamonds mean everything to us. Every good story you have heard about Botswana is predicated on the production, safe selling and responsible utilisation of diamonds,” he mentioned.

READ | Special SADC force neutralised insurgents in Mozambique, says Ramaphosa

Botswana is the world’s prime diamond producer by way of worth and second by way of quantity behind Russia. Other southern African nations that produce diamonds are South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, and Eswatini. In Zambia, there’s exploration work underway.

Michel-Kleisbauer who additionally sits within the French National Assembly, assured Masisi that he would “elevate” his request in France.

In 2020, French trend home Louis Vuitton acquired a 549-carat stone unearthed on the Karowe Mine in Botswana. The stone, named “Sethunya”, is Setswana for flower.

It was the second gem purchased by Louis Vuitton from Botswana in an area of eight months. The first was Sewelô, the biggest diamond present in Botswana thus far.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced via the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.