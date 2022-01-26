Botswana has stockpile of 3 million Covid-19 vaccines, starts offering booster jabs | News24

Botswana has a stockpile of greater than three million Covid-19 vaccines

South Africa, China, India, Germany, the US and France donated among the vaccines

Despite a sluggish begin to its vaccination rollout, on 18 January, Botswana began giving booster jabs.

Botswana has a stockpile of greater than three million Covid-19 vaccines that can allow the nation to transcend group immunity, in addition to administer booster pictures.

By 20 January, Botswana – with a nationwide inhabitants of two.37 million – had absolutely vaccinated 45.9% of the inhabitants, and 50.8% of the inhabitants had acquired their first dose.

“Botswana currently has more than three million doses of various Covid-19 vaccines in hand for vaccination of all Batswana and residents in the country aged 12 and above,” stated ministry of well being and wellness everlasting secretary Christopher Nyanga.

“All eligible Batswana and residents of this country, therefore, are urged to come forward for vaccination or if vaccinated, for booster shots.”

About 100 800 of the AstraZeneca vaccines have been accessed by the Covax facility and 500 000 of the Moderna vaccines have been made obtainable in a bilateral settlement between Botswana and the United States.

On 10 January, the final consignment of two million Pfizer vaccines, additionally made obtainable below Covax, arrived within the nation.

India provided 100 000 doses of its Covaxin, and the one dose jab of Johnson & Johnson procured by the Avat facility amounted to 1.3 million.

China’s Sinovax has additionally been made available in Botswana, after 665 694 of the two-dose vaccines arrived within the nation on 16 December final yr.

Nyanga famous that Botswana had additionally acquired donations from international locations akin to South Africa.

“Some vaccine donations were received from the People’s Republic of China, Republic of India, the Federal Republic of Germany, United States of America, Republic of France, Republic of South Africa, and the Moderna company,” he stated.

Despite a sluggish begin to its vaccination rollout, on 18 January, the nation began providing the booster jabs. Those who’ve acquired their final dose at the very least two months prior, and ideally inside six months of their unique shot, robotically qualify for booster pictures.

