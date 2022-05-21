Botswana President Masisi’s jet in emergency landing after airport fire | News24

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s jet was allowed to land at Geneva Airport after a close-by fireplace affected air site visitors.

A presidential spokesperson mentioned nobody was injured.

Masisi is in Geneva attending the World Health Assembly, and on Sunday he flies to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s jet was on Friday allowed a protected touchdown at Geneva Airport in Switzerland moments earlier than closure resulting from a fireplace in a close-by constructing.

The fireplace within the constructing, {a partially} constructed reception centre for asylum seekers, in line with stories, produced “thick black” smoke.

The smoke made it troublesome for pilots to depart or land leaving issues to pilots’ discretion earlier than the airport was shut down.

This occurred because the presidential jet was about to land.

“However, the presidential aircraft was allowed to land just before the temporary closure of the airport as a precautionary measure,” mentioned press secretary to the president Batlhalefi Leagajang.

Masisi travelled on the presidential jet OK1, a Bombardier BD700 Global Express.

Reports say the primary evaluation of site visitors disruptions after the fireplace exhibits main delays as 11 scheduled flights and three non-public flights have been diverted to different airports, and there have been not less than 11 cancelled flights.

Leagajang assured the nation that the president and his travelling celebration have been protected.

“His Excellency and the entire team are safe and continuing with the programme for the World Health Assembly,” he added.

The seventy-fifth World Health Assembly targeted on “Health for Peace, Peace for Health” for restoration and renewal.

On Saturday, Masisi had a facet assembly with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the World Health Organization (WHO) director.

From Geneva, Masisi will fly to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) which runs from Sunday to Thursday 26 May.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by way of the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.