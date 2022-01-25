Botswana president vows to honour gay rights judgment | News24

Botswana is certainly one of solely a handful of African international locations to have decriminalised homosexuality.

In November, a excessive courtroom choose mentioned that homosexual residents had lengthy lived in “constant fear of discovery or arrest” when expressing “love for their partners.”

President Mokgweetsi Masisi mentioned they count on everyone to respect the choices of the courtroom.

Botswana’s president vowed Monday to completely implement a 2019 courtroom ruling decriminalising homosexuality, two months after shedding an enchantment that sought to overturn it.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi invited LGBT leaders to his workplace to reassure them that he would respect the courtroom’s choice and shield their rights.

“We demand and expect anybody to respect the decisions of our court,” he mentioned through the assembly with members of Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO).

Masisi mentioned sensible political issues had motivated the enchantment, reasonably than any damaging sentiment towards the group.

“We won the elections in 2019, and one of our core promises was enhancing inclusion,” he mentioned.

“As you know, we are living in a pretty conservative society, and any serious politician will not risk such a controversy at election time except to make a promise he will enhance inclusion.”

He mentioned he believed that the enchantment had allowed Botswana’s folks to completely debate the problem.

The presidential invitation marked a significant turnaround in Botswana. Five years in the past, LEGABIBO needed to flip to the courts to overturn a authorities ban on the organisation.

Botswana is without doubt one of the few international locations in Africa during which same-sex relations are authorized.

Judge Ian Kirby mentioned in his ruling in November that homosexual residents had lengthy lived in “constant fear of discovery or arrest” when expressing “love for their partners.”

“This sometimes led to depression, suicidal behaviour, alcoholism or substance abuse,” he mentioned.

Others are Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola and the Seychelles.

Others are Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola and the Seychelles.

South Africa enshrines homosexual equality in its structure, and legalised same-sex marriage in 2006.

