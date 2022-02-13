Botswana to fine or jail returning citizens who refuse Covid-19 vaccination | News24

Returning Botswana residents unwilling to get the Covid-19 jab face a wonderful of R6 500, a yr in jail, or each.

There will likely be vaccination cubicles at ports of entry because the nation fears hundreds of thousands of Pulas will likely be misplaced via expired vaccines.

Seventy-three p.c of the grownup inhabitants are totally vaccinated, however there was a low uptake of booster jabs.

Returning Botswana residents unwilling to be vaccinated for Covid-19 face a wonderful of R6 500 (about 5 000 Botswanan Pula), a yr in jail, or each, as the federal government worries about vaccines that may expire in April this yr.

The wonderful and jail phrases are contained in a authorities gazette, which was printed on Friday, underneath the Public Health Act (Prevention of Introduction or Spread of Covid-19).

“A person who refuses to be subjected to the provisions of Section 80 (1) (c) and (d) of the Act commits an offense and is liable to a fine not exceeding P5 000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year, or to both,” reads the gazette.

Section (c) and (d) of the Act state that an individual getting into the nation “shall present proof that he or she is fully vaccinated”. If they have not vaccinated, then they need to produce a polymerase chain response (PCR) Covid-19 check, legitimate for 72 hours, on the port of entry into the nation.

The provisions apply to anybody above the age of 12 – with impact from Monday.

Health Secretary Christopher Nyanga stated: “In short, proof of being fully vaccinated is now the most important requirement for entry into Botswana.”

The Minister of Health and Wellness Edwin Dikoloti, in a televised speech on Friday, stated the federal government may even supply vaccination providers at border posts.

“What will happen is that there will be health officers at entry points to vaccinate those willing to receive the shot. This will enable visitors or returning citizens to be allowed into Botswana,” he stated.

Botswana, which started administering booster jabs in January, has a minimum of three million Covid-19 vaccines stockpiled.

However, President Mokgeetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi fears that vaccine hesitancy will price the nation hundreds of thousands of Pulas.

“One of my greatest fears is that millions of Pulas spent on Covid-19 vaccines will go to waste. Some people seem hesitant to take the booster shots and some batches are about to expire in April,” he stated, addressing the gang at Molepole Prison Farm on Thursday final week.

This is despite Botswana being considered one of Africa’s most extremely vaccinated nations.

From a inhabitants of two.4 million, a minimum of 73% of the grownup demographic have been totally inoculated in opposition to Covid-19.

