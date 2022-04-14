Botswana to translocate 500 elephants to Mozambique | News24

Two years after pledging 500 elephants to Mozambique as a present, Botswana says the animals are set to be translocated within the close to future.

This was revealed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi throughout a three-day state go to by Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi that ends on Good Friday.

“I wish to reiterate Botswana’s donation of 500 elephants to Mozambique. We look forward to their subsequent translocation to Mozambique in the near future and are very keen to see them finally roaming their new habitat,” Masisi informed journalists throughout Nyusi’s go to.

Masisi first made the provide in 2018.

The 15 000-strong elephant inhabitants in Mozambique is within the Niassa Reserve, a protected space, protecting 42 000km².

Last yr, it was reported that conservationists had found feminine elephants in Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park which had been born with out tusks.

Some researchers stated the rationale behind the tuskless elephants was an evolutionary response to the brutal killing of elephants for his or her ivory tusks throughout Mozambique’s 15-year civil struggle.

The large-scale killings have been due to an increase in demand for tusks by felony networks to fund the civil struggle in Mozambique.

Keep The World Wild, an animal conservation organisation, stated between 2002 and 2013, the Central African forest elephant inhabitants dropped by 65% and its vary shrank by 30%.

Some populations of savannah elephants have additionally suffered main losses in Tanzania and Mozambique, the place current surveys present their numbers have dropped by 60% and 40%, respectively prior to now 5 years.

Mozambique’s National Administration for Conservation Areas (ANAC) stated the nation had misplaced an estimated 10 000 elephants between 2009 and 2011 within the Niassa Reserve.

Meanwhile, in Botswana, the Journal of African Elephants experiences that “two massive bulls have been killed in the last few weeks in northern Botswana”.

The journal stated one of many elephants had tusks weighing 45.3kg, making it the most important elephant to be hunted in Botswana since 1996.

The different elephant hunted had tusks weighing 40.8kg.

