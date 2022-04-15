Botswana wants its place among liberation movements in southern Africa | News24

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi needs recognition for his nation’s function within the decolonisation of southern Africa.

Masisi made the feedback throughout a state go to by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

Mozambique and Botswana are strengthening ties in agriculture, defence, justice, arts and tradition.

Botswana says it ought to take its place amongst liberation actions in southern Africa, regardless of not getting independence by means of an armed wrestle like lots of its neighbours.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi mentioned: “Botswana and her people gave support to the liberation movements in the region, thus becoming a safe transit for many liberation fighters.”

“This is why we had to claim our seat at the liberation movements’ table. Yes, we did not bear arms, but we played a significant role in the liberation of southern Africa,” Masisi mentioned.

Botswana obtained its independence by means of the stress of mass political events in 1966. Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe achieved theirs by means of armed wrestle and Botswana was a transit and secure haven for refugees and guerrilla fighters from these international locations.

Masisi together with Nyusi on Thursday opened the Samora Machel Museum at Peleng in Lobatse, a city in south-eastern Botswana, 70 km south of the capital Gaborone.

Machel was the primary president of Mozambique after the nation’s independence from Portugal in 1975. Masisi mentioned the museum would even be in honour of the late John Kgaboesele, who was the headman of Peleng township in Lobatse in 1966 and a politician with the Botswana People’s Party (BPP).

During his time as a councillor in Lobatse, within the Sixties, Kgaboesele hosted Machel who was a political refugee on the time in Botswana.

About Nyusi’s go to to Botswana, Masisi mentioned the goal was to, “strengthen, deepen and consolidate the historical relations of brotherhood, friendship, solidarity, and cooperation that exist between the two countries”.

The two international locations had elevated relations bilateral relations that might see cooperation in agriculture, defence, justice, arts and tradition.