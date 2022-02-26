Boucher’s former assistant Nkwe joins Lions as strategic cricket consultant
It’s Nkwe’s first appointment since he stepped down from his position with the lads’s nationwide staff final yr
“This has been several months in the making with myself, the team and Enoch expressing an interest in working together once more,” Lions cricket CEO Jono Leaf-Wright mentioned in a press release. “It all comes down to high performance – we strive for setting up structures that will drive high performance, impacting men and women.
“Enoch will work with our framework coaches and our system on this area in addition to the semi-professional Imperial Lions ladies’s staff and the Imperial Lions males’s staff. We know that Enoch will add great worth by way of what gamers we wish to retain, who we wish to appeal to and the way greatest to place ourselves transferring into the following season.”
Nkwe has a long association with the team, having played first-class cricket for Gauteng and Lions from 2002-09, and then served as head coach of the Gauteng Under-19s, Gauteng Strikers and Lions Cubs side. With the Lions franchise, Nkwe won the first-class and T20 competitions in 2018-19, and was also the head coach at Jozi Stars when they won the inaugural Nzansi Super League in 2018. Nkwe has also worked as assistant coach with the Netherlands men’s team.
“Lions Union have been profitable during the last couple of seasons underneath the management of the CEO Jono Leaf-Wright, head coach Wandile Gwavu and the remainder of the Lions workers,” Nkwe said. “We all know that Lions Cricket has the very best cricketing system within the nation, so I’m assured in my determination to be right here, and hope to assist the system attain even higher heights.”
When he stepped down as Boucher’s assistant on August 24, 2021, sources close to both Nkwe and Boucher had told ESPNcricinfo that the pair’s personalities were incompatible and Boucher’s strong presence as a coach left Nkwe feeling sidelined. At the same time, Nkwe also wanted to have less of a role at training sessions and more input into the technical aspects of the game.