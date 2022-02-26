Boucher’s former assistant Nkwe joins Lions as strategic cricket consultant

Enoch Nkwe , first interim staff director after which assistant coach of the South Africa males’s nationwide staff between August 2019 and August 2021, has been appointed as strategic cricket advisor by Lions within the South African home set-up.

It is a short-term, two-month appointment, the primary for Nkwe since he stepped down from the job with the nationwide staff due to what ESPNcricinfo understood on the time to be disillusionment with the job itself, and variations of opinion with head coach Mark Boucher , although the problems weren’t associated to race.

“This has been several months in the making with myself, the team and Enoch expressing an interest in working together once more,” Lions cricket CEO Jono Leaf-Wright mentioned in a press release. “It all comes down to high performance – we strive for setting up structures that will drive high performance, impacting men and women.

“Enoch will work with our framework coaches and our system on this area in addition to the semi-professional Imperial Lions ladies’s staff and the Imperial Lions males’s staff. We know that Enoch will add great worth by way of what gamers we wish to retain, who we wish to appeal to and the way greatest to place ourselves transferring into the following season.”

Nkwe has a long association with the team, having played first-class cricket for Gauteng and Lions from 2002-09, and then served as head coach of the Gauteng Under-19s, Gauteng Strikers and Lions Cubs side. With the Lions franchise, Nkwe won the first-class and T20 competitions in 2018-19, and was also the head coach at Jozi Stars when they won the inaugural Nzansi Super League in 2018. Nkwe has also worked as assistant coach with the Netherlands men’s team.

Boucher’s strong presence as coach left Nkwe feeling sidelined, leading to his resignation as assistant coach AFP

“Lions Union have been profitable during the last couple of seasons underneath the management of the CEO Jono Leaf-Wright, head coach Wandile Gwavu and the remainder of the Lions workers,” Nkwe said. “We all know that Lions Cricket has the very best cricketing system within the nation, so I’m assured in my determination to be right here, and hope to assist the system attain even higher heights.”

When he stepped down as Boucher’s assistant on August 24, 2021, sources close to both Nkwe and Boucher had told ESPNcricinfo that the pair’s personalities were incompatible and Boucher’s strong presence as a coach left Nkwe feeling sidelined. At the same time, Nkwe also wanted to have less of a role at training sessions and more input into the technical aspects of the game.

It is not known at this stage if Nkwe will testify at Boucher’s disciplinary hearing in May, but it is unlikely. Nkwe told local media recently that despite being mentioned several times in Boucher’s chargesheet, he had not seen the document and regarded the issue as being between CSA and Boucher, and not a personal matter between him and Boucher.