Boult, Shadab and Russell among BBL draft platinum players

There are 12 platinum gamers total, that includes a mix of names who had already been introduced and a major group confirmed on Monday after the registration course of closed the earlier night.

The full record of platinum gamers, who will probably be paid AU$340,000 (US $233,853 approx.) no matter what number of video games they’re accessible for, reads: Faf du Plessis, Roy, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Kieron Pollard, Russell, David Willey, Shadab, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan, and Boult.

Of the above record, Billings (Sydney Thunder), Russell (Melbourne Stars), Shadab (Sydney Sixers), Jordan (Sydney Sixers) and Rashid (Adelaide Strikers) can be found for retention by the golf equipment they performed for final season.

Of the platinum names, solely Willey and Shadab are usually not, as but, concerned in both the South Africa league or ILT20 of the UAE. Those heading to the brand new tournaments will probably be accessible for the BBL till late December, however precise particulars are nonetheless being confirmed.

Shadab is an element of a giant group of Pakistani gamers to be included within the remaining draft record, which has 279 names total.

There had been doubts as as to whether the PCB would issue NOCs to any of their gamers for the BBL or different home T20 leagues within the early-2023 window due to a bunch of home and worldwide fixtures – England and New Zealand are visiting between December and February, and the PSL begins in mid-February – however greater than 40 gamers are concerned.

That consists of Mohammad Amir, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz, however not one of the multi-format stars similar to Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

From the final group of names confirmed, Boult is among the many most vital, having not too long ago stepped away from his New Zealand central contract. Even although his availability will probably be restricted, his wicket-taking talent with the brand new ball and on the dying, alongside together with his left-arm angle, will probably make him wanted within the first spherical of the draft the place solely platinum gamers can be found, though a membership doesn’t have to pick out one.

Rashid is one participant virtually sure to be retained, with Strikers anticipated to utilise their choice ought to one other membership attempt to seize him. Given his current kind, Stars may nicely take a look at preserving maintain of Russell.

Overall, there are 26 gamers eligible for retention, which additionally consists of James Vince (Sixers), Alex Hales (Thunder) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (Brisbane Heat), who’re prone to be within the gold class. Players can resolve which band to appoint themselves in.

Daniel Worrall , who now performs county cricket for Surrey, has nominated himself for the draft as he’s now thought of an abroad participant.

Full draft record

(participant availability TBC)

Afghanistan

Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rehman Akbar, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Usman Ghani, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hamid Hassan, Hamza Hotak, Waqarullah Ishaq, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Waqar Salamkheil, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Naveen Ul Haq Murid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ghamai Zadra, Hazratullah Zazai

Bangladesh

Al-amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Ripon Mondol

Canada

Subash Khakurel, Kairav Sharma

England

Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Tom Alsop, Martin Andersson, Gus Atkinson, Josh Baker, Sonny Baker, Jake Ball, Jacob Bethell, James Bracey, Henry Brookes, Patrick Brown, Brydon Carse, Matthew Carter, Jordan Clark, Joe Clarke, Josh Cobb, Ian Cockbain, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Matt Critchley, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Brett D’oliveira, Jacobus Leus Du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Matt Fisher, James Fuller, George Garton, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Alex Hales, Miles Hammond, Tom Hartley, Jack Haynes, Freddie Heldreich, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Adam Hose, Benny Howell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Danny Lamb, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leaning, Jake Lintott, Liam Livingstone, Lewis McManus, Ben Mike, Tymal Mills, Daniel Mousley, Steven Mullaney, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Callum Parkinson, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Michael Pepper, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Adam Rossington, George Scrimshaw, John Simpson, Prem Sisodiya, Nathan Sowter, Mitchell Stanley, Cameron Steel, Olly Stone, Callum Taylor, Jack Taylor, Tommy Taylor, Reece Topley, Liam Trevaskis, James Vince, Paul Walter, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood, Luke Wood, Saif Zaib, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Luc Benkenstein, Sam Billings, Alex Blake, Solomon Budinger, Tom Curran, Joey Evison, Luke Fletcher, Ben Geddes, Nicholas Gubbins, Haseeb Hameed, Chris Jordan, Tom Lawes, David Lloyd, Adam Lyth, Wayne Madsen, Tom Moores, Daniel Moriarty, Samit Patel, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Darren Stevens, David Willey, Daniel Worrall, Rob Yates

Ireland

Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delaney, Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector,

Namibia

David Wiese

Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane

New Zealand

Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mitch McClenaghan, Colin Munro, James Neesham

Netherlands

Bas De Leede, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Maxwell O’Dowd, Vikramajit Singh, Timm Van Der Gugten, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Paul Van Meekeren, Tobias Visse, Shariz Ahmad

Oman

Bilal Khan

Pakistan

Bilal Khan, Tayyab Abbas, Asif Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Faisal Akram, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Salman Fayyaz, Zafar Gohar, Muhammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Imran Jnr, Salman Irshad, Usman Khalid, Azam Khan, Junaid Khan, Maaz Khan, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Ahmad Daniyal Latif, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Muhammad Salman Mirza, Saad Naseem, Usman Qadir, Momin Qamar, Rumman Raees, Mamoon Ur Riaz, Wahab Riaz, Ali Majid Shah, Usman Shinwari, Hussain Talat, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Zahid, Zeeshan Zameer, Muhammad Zeeshan

PNG

Norman Vanua

Scotland

Michael Jones, George Munsey, Mark Watt

South Africa

Shane Dadswell, Marchant De Lange, Francois Du Plessis, Pieter Malan, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir

Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal, Dushan Hemantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Maheesh Theekshana

UAE

Vriitya Aravind, Alishan Sharafu

USA

Harmeet Singh Baddhan, Unmukt Chand, Andries Gous, Ali Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Smit Patel

West Indies

Chris Benjamin, Joshua Bishop, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Johnson Charles, Rivaldo Clarke, Sheldon Cottrell, Amrit Dass, Mark Deyal, Dominic Drakes, Fidel Edwards, Matthew Forde, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Joshua James, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Jeavor Royal, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Tion Webster, Kesrick Williams, Nyeem Young

Zimbabwe

Ryan Burl, Eddie Byrom, Elton Chigumbura, Christopher Mpofu, Tawanda Muyeye, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava