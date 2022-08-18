Bowen revs up debate on fuel efficiency standards

“The lack of such standards in Australia is cited as one of the factors impacting the supply and cost of EVs,” he says. “Why? Because while Australia doesn’t show leadership, manufacturers prioritise markets which do. ‘While Australia doesn’t show leadership, manufacturers prioritise markets which do.’ Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen “It means consumers aren’t getting the choice available internationally and as the world moves towards more efficient and cleaner vehicles, we risk becoming a dumping ground for older technology which can’t be sold in other markets.” Greens deputy chief Mehreen Faruqi may even name for gasoline effectivity requirements on the summit, saying they’ve been obligatory within the United States, China, Japan and Europe for many years.

“It is clear what needs to be done, we don’t need more reviews or consultations. We just need to get on with it,” she mentioned in an announcement on Thursday. Loading “At the moment we are already a dumping ground for dirty, expensive, inefficient vehicles, and it is only going to get worse.” The Abbott and Turnbull governments began considering fuel standards in 2015 however struggled with the talk over the price to households and shelved many of the plans. Fuel effectivity requirements work by setting a mean stage of effectivity for brand new vehicles to be measured by the litres of gasoline wanted to journey a sure distance or the quantity of greenhouse fuel emissions produced for each kilometre travelled.

The Australia Institute issued a name for the requirements final week, saying customers would have saved $5.9 billion on gasoline prices if the federal government had up to date the requirements in 2015 and minimize carbon emissions within the transport sector. Its evaluation was based mostly on a discovering that the typical carbon dioxide depth for brand new passenger automobiles in Australia in 2018 was 169.8 grams of carbon dioxide a kilometre in comparison with 129.9 grams within the US, 120.4 grams in Europe and 114.6 grams in Japan. Loading Sansom mentioned Australians would solely get entry to in style new EV fashions if gasoline effectivity requirements had been launched as a result of there was a world scarcity of the automobiles, and firms despatched them to the markets the place they had been compelled to promote them. He was continually calling on the corporate’s European head workplace to produce new EV fashions to Australia however was being rebuffed.