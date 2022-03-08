Bowlers choke Pakistan before Healy powers Australia to one-sided win

Australia Women 193 for 3 (Healy 72, Lanning 35, Haynes 34, Sohail 2-39) beat Pakistan Women 190 for six (Maroof 78*, Riaz 53, King 2-24) by seven wickets

Australia bought the higher of Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-sided sport within the second 2022 ODI World Cup match for either side in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. After limiting Pakistan to a below-par 190 for six, Australia, the frontrunners for the title, rode Alyssa Healy ‘s fast half-century to wrap up their second win in a row, with seven wickets and greater than 15 overs to spare.

Unleashing an array of pulls, her favourite shot , and majestic inside-out lofted drives, and making deft use of her toes in opposition to Pakistan’s four-pronged spin assault, Healy added a component of inevitability to the consequence after being reprieved. With Haynes, whom offspinner Nida Dar dropped off her personal bowling when on 26, Healy powered Australia to 50 inside 9 overs and previous the three-digit mark inside 18.

The run charge did not actually problem Australia, and sloppy catching made issues worse for Pakistan, and their sixteenth straight defeat in an ODI World Cup loomed massive as Lanning, too, discovered fluency after scoring simply three off 20 balls. Lanning put her reduce to good use to hit a collection of fours nevertheless it additionally brought about her undoing when she chopped Omaima Sohail on on 35. Sohail later took out Healy simply when she regarded set to waltz to 100.

Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz put collectively 99 runs for the fifth wicket AFP/Getty Images

When Healy fell, Australia want simply 38 in 23 overs. Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney took solely one other 7.3 overs to overtake the goal, due to their unbeaten fourth-wicket stand, and maintain Australia’s 13-0 report in opposition to Pakistan in ODIs intact.

In the primary half, Pakistan’s highest stand in ODI World Cups , between Bismah Maroof and Riaz, and Maroof’s unbeaten 78, have been the highlights. But a painfully sluggish scoring charge – with 186 dots – meant Australia’s resolution to bowl, and play three spinners, stood vindicated. It got here to Maroof and Riaz to breathe life into Pakistan’s innings after they have been 44 for 4 in below 13 overs.

At the beginning, Pakistan crawled to 37 for two within the spin-less powerplay, although they discovered a number of boundaries early on. Opener Nahida Khan , changing the injured Javeria Khan, perished to the huge lone slip within the third over as Megan Schutt ‘s late motion had her reaching for a large supply. Perry, too, formed a number of away, together with the primary ball of her second over, which Sidra Ameen edged to Lanning at first slip. Schutt’s swing within the powerplay was recorded at a formidable 2.4 levels and Perry’s at 1.9 levels.

Alana King picked up a few key wickets, one on the high and one on the finish Getty Images

At that stage, little got here by means of runs and wickets fell in fast succession for Pakistan, however Maroof tucked one away to the midwicket boundary for her first 4 and added a second to her tally with an excellent square-drive. She appeared reluctant to go aerial early on and introduced up her fifteenth ODI half-century, off 96 balls.

For a participant returning to steer her staff solely six months after childbirth, the celebration of the milestone was becoming: bat on floor, arms folded in a cradle, out got here the rock-the-baby gesture as Maroof turned in the direction of the dressing room the place her mom and daughter acknowledged her effort.

Pakistan have been going at simply over three an over on the forty fifth over earlier than Carey’s eighth, the forty seventh of the innings, went for a number of. Maroof guided a chest-high no-ball for 4 over brief third man to kick-off the 14-run over. Fatima Sana did her bit with a 15-ball 14 at No. 7. She perished within the penultimate over as Healy snaffled her backside edge off an tried sweep, off King’s bowling. Diana Baig’s 7 off 4 balls and Maroof’s cover-driven 4 off the ultimate ball of the innings helped Pakistan to 190 for six.