Bowlers choke Pakistan before Healy powers Australia to one-sided win
A 99-run stand between Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz, who each scored half-centuries, gave the Pakistan innings a level of respectability
Australia Women 193 for 3 (Healy 72, Lanning 35, Haynes 34, Sohail 2-39) beat Pakistan Women 190 for six (Maroof 78*, Riaz 53, King 2-24) by seven wickets
At that stage, little got here by means of runs and wickets fell in fast succession for Pakistan, however Maroof tucked one away to the midwicket boundary for her first 4 and added a second to her tally with an excellent square-drive. She appeared reluctant to go aerial early on and introduced up her fifteenth ODI half-century, off 96 balls.
For a participant returning to steer her staff solely six months after childbirth, the celebration of the milestone was becoming: bat on floor, arms folded in a cradle, out got here the rock-the-baby gesture as Maroof turned in the direction of the dressing room the place her mom and daughter acknowledged her effort.
Pakistan have been going at simply over three an over on the forty fifth over earlier than Carey’s eighth, the forty seventh of the innings, went for a number of. Maroof guided a chest-high no-ball for 4 over brief third man to kick-off the 14-run over. Fatima Sana did her bit with a 15-ball 14 at No. 7. She perished within the penultimate over as Healy snaffled her backside edge off an tried sweep, off King’s bowling. Diana Baig’s 7 off 4 balls and Maroof’s cover-driven 4 off the ultimate ball of the innings helped Pakistan to 190 for six.
Annesha Ghosh is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @ghosh_annesha