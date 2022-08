Bowlers set the stage and Samson finishes the job as India notch up series win

Dhawan used his toes in opposition to the excessive tempo of Tanaka Chivanga , who changed Richard Ngarava within the Zimbabwe XI, slicing and driving properly. India had raced to 41 for 1 inside six overs earlier than Chivanga obtained revenge with an ideal quick bowler’s response. After being pushed crisply by way of covers, Chivanga angled a bouncer into Dhawan, who was caught off guard, and skied the pull in direction of midwicket.