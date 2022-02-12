IPL

‘Bowling sorted for Lucknow’ – Twitter goes crazy as LSG pick Avesh Khan for INR 10 Crore

Photo of The Wall The Wall2 hours ago
0 3 minutes read


Avesh Khan has now turn out to be the most costly uncapped participant in IPL historical past.

Avesh Khan. (Photo Source: IPL/BCCI)

Upcoming sensation Avesh Khan created a bidding struggle among the many franchises within the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction and he has gone for 50 instances greater than his base worth of 20 lakh. The Madhya Pradesh lad was picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping INR 10 Crores after intense bidding among the many franchises of CSK, MI, DC, SRH, and LSG. He will now be becoming a member of the likes of KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, and Krunal Pandya within the Lucknow Super Giants aspect.

Avesh Khan had a superb IPL season in 2021 which earned him a latest name as much as the Indian aspect and he has been bowling brilliantly in latest instances. Over the years, he has been out and in of the aspect for Delhi Capitals and hasn’t been capable of set up his potential with the ball on an extended run. However, he had a breakout season within the final IPL and was anticipated to be retained by the Delhi Capitals.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Avesh Khan’s large bidding quantity

Avesh Khan’s spectacular stint in IPL 2021

Avesh picked up 24 wickets in 16 IPL video games within the 2021 season and he had an outstanding financial system charge of seven.37. He completed because the second-highest wicket-taker within the season and was included as a internet bowler for the Indian aspect within the T20 World Cup 2021. He is but to make his worldwide debut regardless of being a part of the squad and is prone to turn out to be part of the potent tempo assault that India has within the tank.

Coming by the U19 phases, Avesh fared out very well within the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 the place he picked up 9 wickets in 5 video games at a mean of 12 and appeared an unstoppable power for the Madhya Pradesh state aspect. He is prone to make his India debut quickly and might be very helpful together with his skill to nail the yorkers and bowl a heavy ball. The 25-year-old has obtained his tempo up in the previous couple of video games and quite a bit might be anticipated out of him within the IPL 2022 season.





Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall2 hours ago
0 3 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button