Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen shares pics with family, tweets sweet caption

Nikhat Zareen not too long ago gained gold within the flyweight (52kg) class on the Women’s World Boxing Championships. She grew to become the fifth Indian lady to win the championship after defeating Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas. Since her win, she has shared numerous posts which have created a chatter amongst folks. It is identical along with her current share that she posted about three hours in the past. In the publish, she shared two pictures along with her household and in addition added a candy caption to go along with it.

“Forever grateful to my two main pillars for all the immense sacrifices you’ve made. There are no means I can ever repay you. Without you, I’d never be the person I am today. My love for you is immeasurable,” she wrote. She concluded the publish with a number of hashtags together with #Blessed, #FamilyFirst , and #Familylove.

Since being tweeted just a few hours in the past, the publish has gathered over 6,800 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous appreciative feedback.

“My heartfelt congratulations to you and your beloved family members and well-wishers who supported you in your journey of achieving the gold medal for our state and country,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Excellent achievement,” posted one other. “The whole country is proud of you and your family. More power to you,” expressed a 3rd. “Congratulations and more power to you, Champion,” shared a fourth.

