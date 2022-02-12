Boy, 12, killed in collision while driving car in Ireland

The boy was the only occupant of the automobile and died after a collision with the truck simply earlier than 2 a.m. native time (9 p.m. ET Thursday), Irish police instructed CNN in an announcement Friday.

The driver of the truck, a person in his 40s, didn’t require hospital therapy, however was reported to be “extremely distressed,” Virgin Media News mentioned.

The boy’s physique was taken to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick and the coroner was notified, based on the police assertion.

The collision occurred at Rineroe, close to Adare. Local police have appealed for any witnesses to return ahead.