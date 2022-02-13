Boy, 15, shot dead in Cape Town gang violence | News24

A 15-year-old boy has been gunned down in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in gang violence in Bramble Way in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on Saturday night time.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut stated the boy was killed at round 19:30 by an unknown perpetrator. No arrests have been made.

Traut added:

We have cause to consider the incident is motivated by gang exercise within the space. The circumstances of the homicide are being investigated.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie stated youth gangs had been on the rise within the space. According to him, gang members both act on instruction from gang leaders or try to impress them by performing on their very own initiative.

“Law enforcement agencies were immediately deployed to the area and had to come between rival gangs throwing stones and shooting live ammunition. The young boy [who] was killed was involved in the stone throwing [and] was shot in the head by a rival gangster,” added McKenzie.

He stated the stone throwing began just a few weeks in the past, and varied requires info and identification of the stone throwers seemingly fell on deaf ears.

“Parents are well aware of their children’s activities in this specific road and have failed to take any tangible steps to assist in preventing it,” stated McKenzie.

