Boy, 2, fighting for his life after being shot in Bishop Lavis | News24

A two-year-old boy was shot and wounded in Bishop Lavis on Saturday afternoon.

The toddler is preventing for his life in Groote Schuur Hospital.

Police are investigating a case of tried homicide.

A two-year-old boy is preventing for his life in Groote Schuur Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound in an alleged gang-related taking pictures in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town.

On Saturday, the boy was shot in Paulsberg Road.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi stated Bishop Lavis police attended to a criticism on Saturday afternoon.

“Upon police arrival, they were informed that the victim had been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment as a result of a gunshot wound sustained.

“According to studies, three unknown armed males fired gunshots at folks sitting outdoors their residence, injuring the boy.”

READ | Rosettenville shootout: Tembisa suspect was out on parole for robbery when arrested, court hears

He added no arrests have been made, and police were investigating a case of attempted murder.

Bishop Lavis ward councillor Charles Esau said he visited the family on Sunday morning.

If there are rivals between adults, please refrain from hurting innocent children, our children need to be protected at all times by the community and our different spheres of governments … unlicenced firearms do not belong on the streets, and therefore I call on police to act at the strongest possibility.

Esau added everyone must stand up against gangsterism in their communities.

“Our courts have to step in with harsher punishments to guard our communities dwelling in concern,” he said.

Bishop Lavis Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Graham Lindhorst confirmed the shooting was gang-related.

“As the CPF, we condemn this taking pictures within the strongest phrases. It is unacceptable that males proceed to harm our youngsters in our areas. We name on police to extend their visibility within the space,” he stated.