Boy, 3, Injured As Bullet Fired By Aunt Accidently Hits Him In Delhi: Police

New Delhi:

A 3-year-old boy was injured when a bullet accidently fired by his aunt hit him in north Delhi’s Anand Parbat space, police stated on Tuesday.

The incident came about on Saturday and police acquired info round 1 am from the hospital the place the boy was introduced for therapy, they stated.

The baby had a gunshot damage on his left shoulder, police stated.

A 47-year-old lady, the grandaunt of the boy, tried to mislead the police by concocting a false story across the incident. She did this to avoid wasting her daughter-in-law, the aunt of the boy who fired her pistol on the boy accidently, the police stated.

She advised police that on Friday she, together with the boy, had gone to fulfill her sister in Shastri Nagar. The boy was feeling uneasy there and he or she determined to return residence at Than Singh Nagar, a police officer stated.

She stated round 12 am when she was strolling in direction of her residence together with the kid, two motorcycle-borne individuals got here and fired at her and ran away at Sarai Rohilla flyover. The boy acquired a bullet damage and he or she took him to the hospital, the officer stated.

However, when police checked the CCTV footage of the world the place the so-called accident had taken place, the ladies did not seem in any video recording. This raised suspicion and her sister, residing in Shastri Nagar, was examined who stated that the girl had not visited her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi stated.

During questioning, she confessed that the bullet was fired by her 19-year-old daughter-in-law from a pistol in her home, nevertheless it hit the kid, the DCP stated.

She additionally disclosed that she made up a narrative to falsely implicate a member of the family of an individual, who’s in jail in a case registered on the criticism of her daughter-in-law, police stated.

It was additionally disclosed that the pistol was introduced by her sons and efforts are on to hint them, they added.

