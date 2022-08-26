Boy, 8, and man bash elderly grandfather in random Rockingham attack

She stated her father and his good friend managed to drive off after a short time.

“Shaken and in total shock, they rang the police, who came to dad’s house then later to the hospital to take their statements,” Debbie stated.

Peter and his buddies get collectively most Friday nights to take pleasure in dancing, having a sing-along and catching up. He’s been socialising with them at numerous venues across the Rockingham space for round 15 years however after the assault Debbie stated Peter didn’t wish to exit once more.

His buddies will now depart with him in order that he feels safer.

“We are all so confused, especially dad, why the assault has happened. After having stitches to his eyelid, confirmation of several fractures and many appointments for specialists to come he is a lot more cautious when he is out and about and would like others to be aware of their surroundings also,” Debbie stated.