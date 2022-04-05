Australia
Boy falls from Movie World ride, suffers head injuries
A boy has been rushed to hospital with reported important head accidents after falling from a journey at Gold Coast theme park Movie World within the first week of faculty holidays.
Emergency companies responded to experiences a major school-aged boy fell from a journey at Movie World at Oxenford about 1pm.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman stated it was reported the boy had important head accidents.
The boy was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical however secure situation.