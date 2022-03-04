Boy shoves BBC reporter live on air

A BBC journalist was pushed into the digicam by a younger boy egged on by his mum whereas the cameras had been rolling.

This is the surprising second a schoolboy shoves a BBC reporter “hard” within the again stay on air.

Lucinda Adam was presenting from outdoors Brighton station within the UK when the teenager pushed her into the digicam – allegedly egged on by his sniggering mum.

The jolt was broadcast stay on South East Today’s 6pm information bulletin on March 1, sparking a police investigation.

Footage of the incident exhibits the kid, considered about eight, smiling and dancing behind Lucinda as she does a chunk of digicam in regards to the rise in practice fares.

But moments later the lad shoves a wide-eyed Lucinda from behind then sprints off.

She has since stated the “assault” has left her “shaken, quite angry and a bit sad” – particularly as he was inspired by his laughing mom.

Following the ordeal, Lucinda stated: “Reporting live from Brighton tonight when a young boy about eight started mucking about waving his arms behind me.

“We’ve all been there, but then he shoved me hard in the back before running off.”

“The saddest part is his mom was across the road egging him on and you can hear her howling with laughter.”

“It’s not funny, it’s assault while someone is doing their job. Where has kindness gone?”

She later thanked buddies and viewers who had messaged to ask if she was okay, including: “I’m fine thanks, just a bit shaken, quite angry and a bit sad.”

Sussex Police confirmed officers had been wanting into the incident and urged anybody with data to come back ahead.

A spokesman for the pressure added: “Police received a third-party report of an assault in Queens Road, Brighton on Tuesday evening (March 1).”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced right here with permission.