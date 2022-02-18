Asia
Boy trapped for three days in Afghanistan well dies: Officials
A five-year-old boy trapped for 3 days down a distant Afghan village effectively has died, a number of Taliban officers mentioned Friday.
“With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever,” mentioned Taliban inside ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet echoed by a number of of his colleagues.
