Boy With Autism Allowed To Fly From Florida To Boston Without Wearing Mask

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers representing the household of a 4-year-old boy with autism mentioned Wednesday that they’ve acquired a brief courtroom order from a federal choose exempting him from having to put on a masks when flying from Florida to Boston for therapy.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patti Saris in Boston scheduled an emergency listening to Wednesday after the legal professionals mentioned two airways and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declined to grant a masks exception for the boy. His household lives in Sanford, Florida, and should journey for care at Boston Children’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

READ MORE: Police Looking For Man Who Allegedly Hit Woman Walking Her Dogs In Winchester

Saris ordered {that a} masks exemption letter that applies for the subsequent 30 days for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines be issued to Michael Seklecki Sr., the boy’s father till further courtroom actions may be held.

Seklecki has mentioned in courtroom paperwork that the boy is unable to cowl his face.

A request for remark from the CDC was not instantly returned.

READ MORE: Parent In College Bribery Scandal Gets 15 Months In Prison, Longest Sentence So Far

A spokesperson for American Airlines mentioned the airline’s insurance policies and procedures are in keeping with the federal masks mandate and that “Mr. Seklecki submitted the required paperwork and was granted an exemption for his son, per our policy.”

The household is booked to fly from Florida to New England on Feb. 22 on American, and return Feb. 23 on Southwest after an appointment at Massachusetts General Hospital.

They should then fly once more to Boston on Feb. 27 for added appointments from Feb. 28 to March 2, adopted by surgical procedure March 3 at Boston Children’s Hospital.

MORE NEWS: Governor’s Council Votes To Commute Murder Convictions Of William Allen And Thomas Koonce

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)