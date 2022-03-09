bp not to enter into new deals to buy oil, gas in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

British bp will cease getting into into new offers for the acquisition of

oil and fuel in Russia, Trend studies citing Bloomberg.

The firm beforehand introduced its choice to withdraw from

the shareholders of Rosneft.

bp has held a 19.75 % stake in Rosneft since 2013.

Besides, the corporate’s CEO Bernard Looney is leaving Rosneft’s

board of administrators. Another Rosneft director appointed by bp, as

properly as former bp group chief govt Bob Dudley, can also be leaving

the board.