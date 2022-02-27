BP will ‘exit’ 20% shareholding in Russian company Rosneft

The bp board as we speak (27 February) introduced that bp will exit its shareholding in Rosneft. bp has held a 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft since 2013.

Additionally, bp chief government officer Bernard Looney is resigning from the board of Rosneft with speedy impact. The different Rosneft director nominated by bp, former bp group chief government Bob Dudley, is equally resigning from the board.

The resignations would require bp to alter its accounting therapy of its Rosneft shareholding and, in consequence, it expects to report a cloth non-cash cost with its first quarter 2022 outcomes, to be reported in May.

bp chair Helge Lund stated: “Russia’s attack on Ukraine is an act of aggression which is having tragic consequences across the region. bp has operated in Russia for over 30 years, working with brilliant Russian colleagues. However, this military action represents a fundamental change. It has led the bp board to conclude, after a thorough process, that our involvement with Rosneft, a state-owned enterprise, simply cannot continue. We can no longer support bp representatives holding a role on the Rosneft board. The Rosneft holding is no longer aligned with bp’s business and strategy and it is now the board’s decision to exit bp’s shareholding in Rosneft. The bp board believes these decisions are in the best long-term interests of all our shareholders.”

bp chief government officer Bernard Looney added: “Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It has caused us to fundamentally rethink bp’s position with Rosneft. I am convinced that the decisions we have taken as a board are not only the right thing to do, but are also in the long-term interests of bp. Our immediate priority is caring for our great people in the region and we will do our utmost to support them. We are also looking at how bp can support the wider humanitarian effort.”

Bernard Looney has been a director of Rosneft as one among two bp-nominated administrators since 2020. Bob Dudley has been a director of Rosneft since 2013.

Impact on reporting and funds

As a results of the resignations of bp’s nominated administrators, bp has decided that it now not meets the factors set out beneath International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for having “significant influence” over Rosneft. bp will subsequently now not fairness account for its curiosity in Rosneft, treating it now as a monetary asset measured at honest worth.

This will lead to two materials adjustments to bp’s monetary reporting and funds within the outcomes for the primary quarter of 2022.

First, it’s anticipated to provide rise to a non-cash adjusting merchandise cost on the time of the primary quarter 2022 outcomes, representing the distinction between the honest worth of bp’s Rosneft shareholding at 31 March 2022 and the carrying worth of the asset. At the tip of 2021 this carrying worth stood at round $14 billion.

Second, as well as, the change is anticipated to lead to non-cash adjusting merchandise cost, principally arising from overseas alternate losses collected since 2013 that beneath IFRS have been beforehand recorded immediately in fairness somewhat than the revenue assertion. At the tip of 2021 these totalled round $11 billion, and this adjustment won’t affect fairness.

The change in accounting therapy additionally signifies that bp will now not recognise a share in Rosneft’s internet revenue, manufacturing and reserves. bp will now not report Rosneft as a separate phase from the primary quarter 2022 outcomes.

As a results of the accounting adjustments, and excluding Rosneft from base yr and future durations, bp now expects:

to proceed, as earlier than, to ship a 7-9% EBIDA per share CAGR between 2H19/1H20 by way of 2025 at oil costs of $50-60 per barrel (2020 actual) primarily based on bp’s planning assumptions;

EBITDA from resilient hydrocarbons and group to be round $2 billion decrease in 2025, at round $31 billion and $38 billion respectively.

Financial body and distribution steering unchanged

As bp now’s exiting its curiosity in Rosneft, it has eliminated Rosneft dividend funds from its monetary body.

However, bp stays assured within the flexibility and resilience of its monetary body, underpinned by a mean 2021-25 money steadiness level of round $40 per barrel. This contains reaffirming the steering relating to its expectations for shareholder distributions – dividends and buybacks – out to 2025 that was given with its 2021 full yr ends in February 2022. This contains:

bp’s first precedence inside its monetary body is a resilient dividend. At round $60 per barrel and topic to the board’s discretion every quarter, bp expects to have capability for an annual improve within the dividend per odd share of round 4% by way of 2025.

bp is dedicated to sustaining a robust funding grade credit standing and for 2022 intends to allocate 40% of surplus money move to additional strengthen its steadiness sheet.

bp expects a $14-15 billion vary for capital expenditure in 2022, rising to $14-16 billion between 2023-5.

For 2022, and topic to sustaining a robust funding grade credit standing, bp is dedicated to utilizing 60% of surplus money move for share buybacks. At round $60 per barrel bp expects to have the ability to ship share buybacks of round $4.0 billion a yr on common by way of 2025.

bp can even exit its different companies with Rosneft inside Russia.

bp will proceed to adjust to all related worldwide commerce guidelines and sanctions. It continues to maintain this case beneath evaluation.

