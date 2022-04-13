BPCL to set up 100 fast EV charging corridors on national highways

Bharat Petroleum, one in all India’s high oil advertising and marketing firms, will make investments ₹200 crore for this venture. This will assist arrange as many as 2,000 EV chargers on nationwide highways.

Oil advertising and marketing firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has introduced an funding of round ₹200 crore this fiscal to arrange 100 quick electrical autos charging corridors alongside nationwide highways. BPCL made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that these corridors, to be arrange alongside the 100 busiest nationwide highways throughout India, may have 2,000 EV charging stations.

BPCL just lately opened its first EV charging hall alongside the Chennai-Trichi-Madurai freeway with one charging unit. In the subsequent two months, BPCL will quickly provide you with its second hall on the Kochi-Salem part.

BS Ravi, Executive Director for retail at BPCL, mentioned, “We have budgeted for around ₹200 crore investment this fiscal as we plan to set up as many as 2,000 fast charging stations across 100 corridors by March 2023.” Ravi additionally mentioned that for the long-term, BPCL has plans to put in 7,000 quick EV charging stations within the subsequent three years.

Besides the 2 quick EV corridors, the third hall is more likely to come up on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway 4. It is anticipated to have a number of items because the freeway has amongst the best visitors.

The gross sales of electrical autos in India has been rising in leaps and bounds in current instances. According to auto sellers’ physique FADA, electrical automobile gross sales in India has shot up 3 times within the final fiscal to virtually 4.30 lakh items from simply 1.34 lakh items in FY21 and from 1.68 lakh items in FY20. Electric two-wheelers particularly scooters contributed to a majority of the EV gross sales.

Tata Motors leads the EV four-wheeler phase with 15,198 items bought and a market share of 85.37 per cent. Tata is adopted by MG Motor with 2,045 items and a market share of 11.49 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai stood at third and fourth locations with dispatches of 156 and 128 items respectively.

In the EV two-wheeler phase, which noticed gross sales bounce 5 fold within the final fiscal, is dominated by Hero Electric with 65,303 items. Hero has a commanding 28.23 per cent share, adopted by Okinawa Autotech with 46,447 items and Ampere Vehicles with 24,648 items. Ather Energy stood at fourth place by promoting 19,971 items final fiscal whereas Ola Electric was on the sixth place promoting 14,371 items.

