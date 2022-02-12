Brad Stevens Explains Why He’s OK Trading Away Draft Picks

BOSTON (CBS) — There was a time when the Boston Celtics hoarded draft picks. Danny Ainge collected them like Pokémon playing cards after which locked them away the place no different staff may get them.

It labored out nicely when these picks was Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, however not a lot over the previous couple of years. That vaunted “King’s Pick” wasn’t value as a lot or practically as thrilling when the clock struck midnight and it turned from a possible prime decide to the 14th choice within the 2019 draft. But Ainge was ultra-hesitant to half along with his treasure trove of picks, and it in the end price him and the Celtics alternatives elsewhere.

This is just not the way in which below Brad Stevens. The new sheriff on the town has proven no hesitation to ship a first-round pick the door, whether or not it’s to dump an enormous contract (Kemba Walker over the offseason) or usher in a key position participant (Derrick White at Thursday’s deadline). The proven fact that he’s completed each in his eight months of being Boston’s president of basketball ops., to not point out him tossing in a first-round decide swap in Thursday’s commerce with San Antonio for White, type of units the tone that Stevens has a giant bugaboo with regards to draft picks.

That decide swap has acquired fairly a little bit of backlash within the 23 hours for the reason that commerce went down, as a result of some people are very hung up on the 2028 Boston Celtics already. Apparently, there are numerous extremely proficient 13-year-old ballers on the market that will likely be can’t-miss NBA prospects in six years.

Ainge is someplace in Utah shaking his head in disgust at his former protégé. But Stevens defended his decide inclusion on Friday morning, doing his finest to clarify that he on no account hates draft picks. He acknowledged there may be completely some danger in dealing away picks, particularly that swap six years from now, however he believes that White will likely be an ideal match for the staff over the following three-plus seasons.

“I really value the picks, and a lot like we talked about this summer in moving last year’s pick, we wanted to do a deal that didn’t encumber us moving forward. I think there are the benefits of the deal with that, but it’s not without its risk,” Stevens mentioned Friday. “I’m looking forward to having Derrick and we think he’ll be a really good player here and a really good player around our best players.”

Stevens pointed to Boston’s current draft picks which have struggled to discover a method into the staff’s rotation. Romeo Langford (he of “King’s Pick” fame) was considered one of them, and he was included within the White commerce. There have been exceptions — like ahead Grant Williams, who has was an vital piece to Boston’s success this 12 months — however with a fairly front-heavy roster and Ime Udoka discovering his finest success with a shorter rotation, alternatives aren’t at all times there for the younger guys.

“I think in some cases our younger players has been somewhat a function that it’s hard to break through the guys in front of them. Jayson plays 36 minutes a game, Jaylen plays a ton, so there are only so many minutes left. When you’re so deep, and 11-15 is recently drafted guys, it’s really tough. There aren’t many minutes on a normal night, so it’s the balance there with that.

In sending seven players out on Thursday, and only bringing two back, Stevens acknowledged there will be more opportunities for other youngins like Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. As for the pick swap, let Stevens be the one to have some sleepless nights regarding something that is so far down the road.

“That can go either way, right? That’s the one you lose sleep over for a couple of days, but the analysis of that is that we have some really good players and we have a person we think fits in perfectly with them as another really good player and can only make them better,” he mentioned.

And if you happen to’re hoping that Stevens finds one thing that he likes to hoard, simply have a look at Boston’s assortment of commerce exceptions. He reportedly created 5 extra of these along with his Thursday wheeling and dealing. They’re not as attractive as future picks, however he’s obtained a bunch of them. And like draft picks, they’re helpful — till they’re not.