Brad Stevens Laughs Off Lakers Rumors, Says He ‘Definitely’ Wouldn’t Leave Celtics For Rival

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens loved a great chuckle on Thursday morning. When requested about the potential of leaving the Boston entrance workplace for the Lakers opening at head coach, the Celtics president of basketball ops. stated in no unsure phrases that he would by no means depart the C’s for his or her historic rival.

“No comment. Not entertaining [the report],” Stevens informed 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich.

READ MORE: Robert Williams Still Has Long Way To Go, But Celtics Not Completely Ruling Out Potential Return Vs. Nets

Stevens admitted that was a touch upon the report although, so he took it just a few steps additional.

“I definitely would not leave the Celtics to go to the Lakers. I know that for a fact,” he stated, including that there are a lot better candidates on the market to take over the for not too long ago fired Frank Vogel.

READ MORE: Bruce Brown Throws Shade At Celtics Defense Without Robert Williams — Much To The Chagrin Of Kevin Durant

“How about the fact that I’ve lived in Boston for nine years, and everything in my closet is green. That is enough. Isn’t that a little bit of a rivalry? Come on,” he continued. “My whole existence has been about getting this team to be as good as it could be. Let’s keep it that way. The good news is we just wasted a few minutes.”

This isn’t the primary time Stevens has shot down rumors that he could be may probably be leaving Boston. Just final yr, his last yr as Celtics head coach, Stevens needed to make it clear that he wouldn’t be leaving Boston to return to the school ranks when the Indiana job opened up. Indiana was reportedly set to supply Stevens a complete lot of money to return to his residence state, however Stevens was not .

And why would Stevens need to depart a comfortable gig with the Celtics for the present dumpster hearth that’s the Lakers? In his first season as Boston’s predominant decision-maker, Stevens is getting a number of consideration for Executive of the Year, and his strikes (from re-acquiring Al Horford to his commerce deadline offers) have the Celtics again as title contenders because the No. 2 seed within the East.

MORE NEWS: NBA Announces Full Schedule For Celtics-Nets Playoff Series

Stevens made it clear Thursday that he bleeds — and wears — inexperienced, and that gained’t be altering anytime quickly.