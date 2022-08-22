Brahmaputra Infrastructure Soars 11% After $22.2 Million Contract Win

Brahmaputra Infrastructure mentioned it had received an order for an upgradation of a railway station in Rajasthan.

Bengaluru:

Shares of building and engineering firm Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd, jumped 11.31% on Monday, after the corporate mentioned it acquired an order value 1.77 billion rupees($22.16 million).

The firm mentioned it had received an order for an upgradation of a railway station in Rajasthan.

By 0706 GMT, shares of Brahmaputra Infrastructure, which builds roads, bridges, tunnels, procuring malls and different actual property throughout the nation, had been up 5.03% at 29.25 rupees.