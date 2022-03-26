‘Brain explosion’: Barnett banished for sickening stray elbow as Panthers nullify Knights
Skipper Isaah Yeo added: “We didn’t see it on the screen right until the end. You’re not happy when one of your teammates cops something like that.”
Barnett didn’t say a phrase when he was marched, and Panthers prop Spencer Leniu fired off some verbal barbs when he got here to the aspect of Carrington Park.
TV commentators described the shot on Smith who was not wanting as a “brain explosion” and “as cheap as it gets”.
Under the brand new NRL judicial code, Barnett is more likely to be hit with a putting or harmful contact cost, which may carry a ban of 2-4 matches. The extra critical reckless excessive deal with cost would have solely utilized had Smith been hit whereas carrying the ball.
Smith was solely introduced into the aspect for the premiers given the mass of accidents to their ahead shares.
Loading
Moses Leota has been sidelined with a shoulder damage, whereas James Fisher-Harris (shoulder) and Liam Martin (leg) are not any certain issues to play in subsequent Friday’s grand ultimate rematch in opposition to South Sydney.
The Knights led 6-4 when Barnett floored his unsuspecting opponent, just for the Panthers to attract degree via a penalty aim earlier than Taylan May scored to provide them a lead they by no means relinquished the remainder of the blustery afternoon on the opposite aspect of the Blue Mountains.
Nathan Cleary stays an enormous probability of enjoying his first recreation since low season shoulder surgical procedure in opposition to Souths.
Playing simply his second NRL recreation, May scored a hat-trick of tries, together with a first-half double because of kicks. Jarome Luai supplied the primary earlier than the 20-year-old latched on to a Tago grubber.
The 20-year-old has loads of upside, and will probably be a daily within the aspect – and straightforward to identify with the blond streak via his black hair – for not less than the following month as Origin winger Brian To’o recovers from a knee damage.
The Knights misplaced Kalyn Ponga earlier than the sport as he failed to beat a knee damage a second straight week. They will probably be determined for his or her skipper and No.1 to be match for Friday’s powerful journey to Cronulla.
The advantage of the impartial physician within the bunker will once more got here below the microscope after Kurt Mann was introduced from the bottom for a head damage evaluation, regardless of staying down after receiving an eye-watering knock between the legs. “They [the bunker] were looking at the wrong head – I got kicked in the balls,” Mann mentioned. O’Brien added: “It was clear to see the area that was affected.”
Stream the NRL Premiership 2022 stay and free on 9Now.