‘Brain explosion’: Barnett banished for sickening stray elbow as Panthers nullify Knights

Skipper Isaah Yeo added: “We didn’t see it on the screen right until the end. You’re not happy when one of your teammates cops something like that.” Barnett didn’t say a phrase when he was marched, and Panthers prop Spencer Leniu fired off some verbal barbs when he got here to the aspect of Carrington Park. Viliame Kikau offloads for Penrith in opposition to the Knights at Carrington Park. Credit:Getty TV commentators described the shot on Smith who was not wanting as a “brain explosion” and “as cheap as it gets”. Under the brand new NRL judicial code, Barnett is more likely to be hit with a putting or harmful contact cost, which may carry a ban of 2-4 matches. The extra critical reckless excessive deal with cost would have solely utilized had Smith been hit whereas carrying the ball.

Smith was solely introduced into the aspect for the premiers given the mass of accidents to their ahead shares. Loading Moses Leota has been sidelined with a shoulder damage, whereas James Fisher-Harris (shoulder) and Liam Martin (leg) are not any certain issues to play in subsequent Friday’s grand ultimate rematch in opposition to South Sydney. The Knights led 6-4 when Barnett floored his unsuspecting opponent, just for the Panthers to attract degree via a penalty aim earlier than Taylan May scored to provide them a lead they by no means relinquished the remainder of the blustery afternoon on the opposite aspect of the Blue Mountains. Nathan Cleary stays an enormous probability of enjoying his first recreation since low season shoulder surgical procedure in opposition to Souths.