Brand identity for UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul unveiled | Inside UEFA

The 2023 identification is a part of a sequence of ultimate designs crafted by an artist from the host metropolis who has been assigned to create an art work reflecting the artists’ impression of the ultimate metropolis.

While the design adjustments yearly, the trophy stays on the centre of the visible identification, guaranteeing a consistency between finals and recognisability all through time.

Produced by artist and illustrator Tolga Tarhan, who’s a local of Istanbul, the 2023 Final identification is predicated upon an summary depiction of town at sundown. Inspired by the wealthy colors of the Istanbul sky and the vivid lights of this bustling metropolis, the scene options iconic landmarks such because the Galata tower, the aqueduct and the bridge throughout the Bosphorus.

The new model identification has been developed in collaboration with UEFA’s advertising companion, TEAM Marketing AG, illustrator Tolga Tarhan and branding company DesignStudio.