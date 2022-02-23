Brandel Chamblee: Phil Mickelson’s apology just damage control

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, who has ripped Phil Mickelson previously, was not buying the star golfer’s apology on Tuesday.

“The statement was six paragraphs,” Chamblee said in a Golf Channel interview. The first paragraph was about him pretending to be a sufferer. The second paragraph was about him pretending to be an activist. The third and fourth paragraphs have been spin injury management about him getting paid both now or actually sooner or later, when you think about he wrote the Saudi working settlement for this tour.

“The last two paragraphs were him reminding everyone that he’s a good guy.”

The 51-year-old Mickelson triggered an uproar final week when writer Alan Shipnuck launched an excerpt from his upcoming unauthorized biography of the six-time main champion. Mickelson described the Saudis as “scary” within the excerpt printed on the Fire Pit Collective, however mentioned he was trying previous their controversial historical past of human rights violations by working with a Saudi-backed tour to achieve leverage with the PGA Tour.

Chamblee, who additionally defended writer Shipnuck towards Mickelson’s cost that the assertion he made was off the report, mentioned golf is in a great place and disputed Mickelson’s competition the sport desperately wants change.

“How does it (golf) desperately need change?” Chamblee mentioned. “The game of golf is booming. [Golf manufacturers] for the first time ever are having to deal with supply. Do they have enough supply to furnish all those fans of the game of the game that are out there playing in record numbers. The PGA Tour is doing extraordinarily well.”

Here’s Mickelson’s full statement and apology:

Chamblee additionally mentioned Mickelson, who additionally noticed KPMG finish his sponsorship cope with him, was being disingenuous and “playing the victim” in his assertion about being “willing to take all the hits” to result in change. Before the apology assertion, Mickelson additionally had obtained criticism from high PGA Tour stars such as Rory McIlroy.

“Is it because there’s no professional golf tour on the landscape that is funded by arguably the most reprehensible regime in the world?” Chamblee mentioned. “Is that how the sport wants to vary? I don’t assume anyone thinks that’s how the sport wants to vary.

“That main stars of the PGA Tour have to abandon what’s a really philanthropic tour that takes care of gamers from the time they get out of faculty till once they wish to grasp it up. …. I can’t think about a tour that takes care of gamers from the start of their profession till late into outdated age aside from the PGA Tour; whereas the Saudi-backed tour is pretending they’ll simply decide 30-40 gamers, statically, and that represents one of the best of the sport.

“They have no feeder system for this tour and certainly when they start playing poorly, they’re will be gone.”

Chamblee mentioned 4 out of the six paragraphs within the assertion by Mickelson have been spin and injury management.

“You can get just rid of the first two paragraphs,” he mentioned. “You can get rid of the last two paragraphs. And really just focus on the third and fourth paragraphs, that’s what this statement was all about. It’s more about damage control with LIV Golf Investments. It was more about Phil having money and control and him working both sides of the street.”

Chamblee, who ripped Mickelson for playing in Saudi Arabia in 2019, mentioned that is one other occasion the place Mickelson was attempting to have it each methods, evaluating it the time Lefty took down Tom Watson after the U.S. Ryder Cup group’s loss to the Europeans in 2014.

Chamblee — who spoke out towards Mickelson’s actions on the time — mentioned Mickelson referred to as him just a few days later and the 2 talked for round half-hour, the place “he told me all kinds of bad things about Tom Watson, trying to make the case that this was all Tom’s fault [and] certainly not his fault.”

“When I hung up I thought it was Phil at his manipulative best, trying to call me to put words in my mouth, so that I will not continue [to criticize him.],” Chamblee mentioned. “What was I feel much more telling after that, was {that a} week or two after that I started to listen to different journalists basically, virtually verbatim, spitting out the very phrases that Phil had informed me (about Watson), which made me assume that Phil had in all probability referred to as quite a few journalists — once more attempting to working each side of the room — in order that he might come again wrap his arms across the Ryder Cup as if he have been the triumphant savior.

“Meanwhile he’s the one that had been punching holes in the boat but he wanted to steer it into the harbor and act like he was the heroic captain.”

Later within the interview, Chamblee made discover of the one group that didn’t obtain any apology — the PGA Tour.

“There was no effort to mend fences with the PGA Tour [in the statement],” Chamblee mentioned. “He made quite an effort to mend fences with LIV Golf. Quite an effort there, because there it’s about money and control.”

Chamblee additionally mentioned Mickelson has roughly a $250 million pension plan after he’s executed enjoying and he wouldn’t be getting that in any Saudi-backed tour.