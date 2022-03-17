Brandon Bolden Reportedly Leaving Patriots For Raiders

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots misplaced Brandon Bolden moments after NFL free company formally opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with the working again reportedly set to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. The transfer out west will reunite Bolden with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who’s now head coach of the Raiders.

Bolden stepped up massive after the Patriots misplaced James White early within the 2021 season, hauling in a career-high 41 receptions for 405 yards and a landing to go together with 226 dashing yards and a dashing rating. He spent eight of his 9 NFL seasons with the Patriots over two stints after the group signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

Bolden, 32, rushed for 10 touchdowns and had 5 extra receiving scores throughout his time with New England, whereas additionally enjoying an necessary position on particular groups. He received a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2014 and 2016.

He performed one season with the Miami Dolphins in 2018 earlier than returning to the Patriots the next season.