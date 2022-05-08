Brandon Vazquez, Roman Celentano Carry Cincinnati To Beat Loons 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez’s purpose and Roman Celentano’s 5 saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory Saturday over Minnesota United.

Vazquez’s game-winner got here within the third minute of stoppage time to seal the win for Cincinnati (5-5-1). Calvin Harris acquired an help on the purpose.

United (4-4-2) outshot Cincinnati 14-13, with 5 pictures on purpose to 6 for Cincinnati.

Celentano saved all 5 pictures he confronted for Cincinnati. Dayne St. Clair saved 5 of the six pictures he confronted for United.

Cincinnati visits the Chicago Fire on Saturday, whereas United will go to the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

