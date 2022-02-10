Brave Liberals who voted with Labor deserve applause

Tame stated we want “proactive, preventative education rather than reactive, Band-Aid, electioneering stunts” to alter our society in regard to little one sexual assault. The bravery and integrity of Grace and Brittany is inspiring. Moya Gibb Smith, Paddington It’s been a few years since anybody has rattled the rafters of the Press Club with such braveness and conviction. Their impassioned plea for change should certainly shake a putrefied Parliament into motion. Janet Argall, Dulwich Hill Wouldn’t it’s good if Parliament sat up all evening to approve all 28 suggestions of the Jenkins report? Now that might be proof of dedication to the campaigns of each Higgins and Tame. Angela Williamson, Exeter State’s deficit … of transparency The determined try by the state authorities and treasury to cover- up the dimensions of the deficit (“Treasury accused of budget cover-up”, February 10) raises two important questions. Is this state authorities a poor financial supervisor, and are state and federal taxes presently inadequate for protected and satisfactory companies? The reply to each questions is undoubtedly “yes”. Poor infrastructure mission administration main to very large value overruns, profligate pork barrelling and reckless expenditure on consultants leaves a bleak report. Relating to taxes, the primary state or federal authorities which makes it fairly plain that taxes should rise to take care of our excessive lifestyle is a authorities which we are able to lastly belief. Geoff Harding, Chatswood

Margaret Crawford for PM. That would inject some integrity into authorities. Kate Baker, Bensville Barnacle sinks ship In a most amusing article by Niki Savva on Barnaby “the Barnacle” Joyce (“PM faced with a difficult Joyce”, February 10), she describes how troublesome it’s for the prime minister to maintain him below water in order that any hurt he does to each Mr Morrison and the Coalition is saved to a minimal.Near ly three years in the past, Barnaby was complaining that he was struggling to assist two households on his parliamentary wage of about $210,000 per 12 months so, with will increase in inflation, he have to be much more determined to cling on now. Apparently barnacles will be eliminated, however it’s troublesome to take action with out damaging the vessel. Peter Nash, Fairlight How Scott Morrison should want the Liberals may govern in their very own proper, as an alternative of being reliant on the Nats to scrape right into a majority, and having to smile bravely whereas glossing over no matter indignity or outrage comes from their members’ phrases or actions. Joan Brown, Orange The extra you scrape, the extra it appears the Coalition is all barnacles and no boat. Graeme Finn, Summer Hill

Transport catastrophe I don’t drive. I’ve at all times been in a position to simply get wherever I have to go on buses and trains however not since final 12 months. Did the transport division give the planning of bus routes and timetables to a advisor with the transient to make it as arduous as doable for anybody to make use of? Services not hyperlink, bus stops are far aside with the brand new “X” buses solely stopping at alternate stops. Witness Norton Street, Leichhardt: two stops a good distance from one another, and solely the 440 stops close to Parramatta Road. Why not one or two, all stops, extra continuously? Most seats at bus stops are gone and shelters insufficient. If it’s boiling or moist you’ll want your umbrella. Stop names are deceptive, giving false hope. The 440, for instance, stops at “Central” however no, it doesn’t. It stops at George Street, so lug that bag, or stroller or your self by way of cavernous Central Station for a practice. I’m moved to write down after seeing an aged girl with a procuring trolley directed by the motive force of the 374 to stroll again within the rain down Elizabeth Street to the sunshine rail, to go to Maroubra. She was near tears. I’m not clear on who’s accountable now that a lot of the bus fleet is to be privately run, however regardless, if you’d like folks to go away their vehicles at residence, repair the timetables and routes. Sally Mair, Hurlstone Park To journey by bus from Coogee to Martin Place it’s now essential to catch two buses. A second bus, the 333 in Oxford Street, stops at Martin Place. The timetable for the 333 return journey states the bus stops at Martin Place station. This will not be so, because the cease is simply earlier than King Street. On enquiry to NSW Transport it appears Martin Place station will not be seen as a location however embraces numerous bus stands between Hunter Street and King Street. It’s complicated sufficient for residents. What should it’s like for vacationers? Jenny Shaw, Coogee Clearly NSW Government MPs aren’t catching public transport to work; they wouldn’t nonetheless be working to a diminished practice timetable now that faculties have all resumed. Iain Bailey, Asquith Sharp focus

I’ve to write down my praises and admiration for Alex Ellinghausen, whose pictures seem every day within the Herald. He at all times nails his topics’ internal qualities. From his pictures of Grace Tame, showing so genuinely pleased with a beautiful glint within the eye, receiving Australian of the Year 2021; to pictures of Ms Tame on January 25, 2022, during which her displeasure of PM Morrison is so evident. With magic by his digital camera, Alex’s pictures of our PM are improbable, in some way at all times depicting the PM with a smirk. Brilliant stuff, Alex. Thank you. Jacqui Reed, Concord West That’s not a storm After transferring three years in the past I discover I’ve many redundant teacups. Perhaps the federal government may fill them with their storms whereas they get on with the enterprise of managing the nation? Richard Lynch, Belbora Uplifting bravery How uplifting is Theo Boltman’s article (“Don’t mess with our safety net”, February 10)? Showing how assist from a non secular faculty will help mould a assured and articulate scholar who is completely undeserving of hostility meted out by ignorant bullies. Mazel tov to a courageous younger particular person. Your potential is limitless. Wendy Crew, Lane Cove North

Strine adored overseas I used to be visiting family members in Liverpool (the north of England one, not the south-west of Sydney one) and went into the fruit and vegetable store the place the large smiling lass stated: “Ooh ahh, you speak like them ones in Neighbours.” (Letters, February 10). My solely retort was that I used to be from Curl Curl, 20 km south of Palm Beach, so I, at finest, appeared like them ones off Home and Away. With apologies to my Scouse mum and Glaswegian dad. Chris McGinness, Forster On beginning faculty in Yorkshire in 1992, our 10-year-old son was begged to “say anything” so his classmates may relish his Aussie accent. But he upset them drastically as a result of he had by no means watched Neighbours and hadn’t a clue what was presently taking place “in Australia”. Christina Hart, Ballina There’s a great purpose that Neighbours was proven twice every day on UK tv. The poor Poms simply couldn’t consider what they’d seen the primary time. Jo Bond, South Melbourne (Vic) The hardest phrase