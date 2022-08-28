Brave Rassie earns praise after broken finger batting heroics: ‘It was courageous’ | Sport

Proteas skipper Dean Elgar was particularly pleased with Rassie van der Dussen’s courageous batting efficiency towards England.

Van der Dussen batted with a damaged finger that is dominated him out of the third Test towards England that begins on 8 September.

Elgar mentioned they’re going to use the time in between the matches properly and so they will not panic regardless of the loss.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar could be the epitome of grit, however even he needed to give deference to Rassie van der Dussen’s courageous knock towards England with a damaged finger.

Van der Dussen’s 41 that spanned 132 balls and three minutes wanting three hours wasn’t sufficient to stop an innings and 85-run defeat on the third night of the second Test at Old Trafford.

What it did do was earn the reward of Elgar, who is aware of what it takes to play some of these knocks, even in futility.

RECAP | Miserable Proteas complete Manchester nightmare as Stokes-led England level Test series

Elgar mentioned the innings spoke volumes of Van der Dussen’s character, with the lanky batter having to overlook the third Test that begins on 8 September on the Oval due to the fractured digit.

“I thought it was a courageous effort,” Elgar mentioned.

“He showed a lot of character and toughness. That’s what his character brings out when his back is against the wall.

“He was competing with a damaged finger and at instances, that may allow you to since you neglect concerning the opposition and also you cope with the ache in your finger.

“I thought he showed a hell of a lot of character in this innings. I wish he continued because I thought something special was coming, but it was inspirational.”

The huge loss was SA’s second innings defeat this yr, however Elgar mentioned they will not panic regardless of the extensive margin of defeat.

The Proteas have time between the second and third Tests, time that Elgar mentioned they may use productively.

READ | Van der Dussen ruled out of final England Test, Mulder called up

“We’re not the kind of guys to panic. We’re still a good side and time away from the game isn’t a bad thing,” Elgar mentioned.

“We do have two days now, but we have some time away from the game that was already planned prior to this trip.

“We’ll use the interval for connection once more within the group to tug ourselves in the direction of ourselves and remind ourselves of our aim right here.”