Brave swimmers take part in Poland’s first underground relay

The first underground swimming relay was held in Poland on the Historic Silver Mine in Tarnowskie Gory. It’s on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The courageous contributors appear to find it irresistible!

“People who swim open water know what it means,” mentioned one feminine swimmer. “This water is soft, you can feel it with the whole body, the experience is almost spiritual, it’s fantastic.”

Three hundred winter swimmers, often called ‘Walruses’ took half within the occasion which noticed them swim by a 600 metre lengthy rock hall, 30 metres underground.

Piotr Biankowski says his expertise of swimming throughout the harmful English Channel helped.

“It’s amazing, I would recommend it to anyone who would like to cross the English Channel, I would recommend trying to swim in this darkness, I also started crossing the channel around midnight. Such training will be useful to everyone.”

After the exhilarating encounter with water of round six levels celsius, and an air temperature of round 10 levels, the swimmers might put their layers again on to heat up.