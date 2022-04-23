‘Bravery, grit and determination’ – high praise for police officer who died searching for flood victims | News24

Emotions ran excessive on the Pietermaritzburg City Hall through the funeral service of the late Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara.

She drowned whereas trying to find a household of three, together with a six-month-old child, within the Msunduzi River.

She was described as a pioneer in a discipline that’s usually dominated by males.

The streets of Pietermaritzburg had been dropped at a standstill on Friday for the emotional and heartfelt funeral service of Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara, a member of the police’s search and rescue unit.

The streets had been cordoned off as the general public, dignitaries and a big contingent of legislation enforcement gathered within the Pietermaritzburg City Hall for 43-year-old Mjwara’s last farewell.

Described as a hero, who broke the boundaries for ladies in a male-dominated discipline, Mjwara tragically handed away on Easter Sunday, 17 April, when she was in quest of the our bodies of a household of three – a father, mom and their six-month-old child.

A search and rescue group of six tried to search out the household, when tragedy struck.

Mjwara drowned within the Msunduzi River within the Henley Dam space, alongside along with her police canine, Leah. She was airlifted to hospital and was declared lifeless on arrival.

Speaking about Mjwara and her relationship along with her colleagues, her unit commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Schalk Scheepers, mentioned she was a ground-breaking officer.

READ | Durban councillor swears resident asking for help after floods

“She joined our search and rescue crew in 2016, where she was a pioneer in a field mainly dominated by men. This is a special type of person that needs to work at the search and rescue unit.”

Working within the unit requires a particular form of character, Scheepers mentioned.

“It’s the recovery of bodies. It is not just about not having a fear of water. It is not an easy job. It’s not something that any normal policeman can do. It takes a special character to work here. Many of us admired her for her bravery, grit and determination.”

He mentioned she was an ideal neighborhood chief.

“She lived her life serving the community, helping families find closure. Above that, she was someone’s daughter, wife, mother, aunt and sister.”

Addressing Mjwara’s household, Scheepers mentioned society had positioned an amazing demand on the late officer.

“We salute you, we honour you, you are our hero. To the family, thank you for sharing Busi with us, it is our prayer that God will comfort you and your whole family during this time of grieving.”

Scheepers mentioned the search and rescue unit was gutted by her passing.

“Our members were confronted with the tragic reality of losing one of our own. We were gutted and heartbroken to hear of the loss of Busi.

“She was an inspiration to the youthful era and really treasured to us. She served with ardour.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.