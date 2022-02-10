‘Brazen excuses’: UK PM Boris Johnson accused of creating mistrust

Former UK prime minister Sir John Major launched a scathing assault on incumbent Boris Johnson and his cupboard on Thursday, accusing him of discovering “brazen excuses” for the Partygate scandal.

“At No. 10, the prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws,” Major mentioned.

“Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable. Ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible — making themselves look gullible or foolish,” he informed the gathered reporters.

“Collectively, this has made the federal government look distinctly shifty, which has penalties that go far past political unpopularity.”

“No government can function properly if its every word is treated with suspicion,” he emphasised.

The country’s prime minister from 1990 to 1997, Major also lamented the state of democracy, expressing his concern that democracies the world over are increasingly in jeopardy, including the UK.

“Trust in politics is at a low ebb, eroded by silly behaviour, leaving a way of unease about how our politics is being carried out. Too typically, ministers have been evasive, and the reality has been optionally available.”

The scandal caused a significant public uproar, forcing Johnson to apologise to MPs, saying, “I get it, and I’ll repair it”, and promising to reform his workplace.

Johnson has denied private wrongdoing and mentioned he has “absolutely no intention” of resigning.

Major mentioned if Johnson is discovered to have lied to parliament, he ought to stop.