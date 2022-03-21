Brazil court gives Telegram Sunday deadline to comply with order
Messaging app Telegram should absolutely comply by Sunday with Brazil
Supreme Court orders to dam accounts that allegedly unfold
misinformation whether it is to proceed working within the nation,
Justice Alexandre de Moraes dominated, Trend studies citing Reuters.
Telegram couldn’t be reached for remark.
Telegram had partially complied by freezing accounts belonging
to Allan dos Santos, an activist linked to far-right President Jair
Bolsonaro. On Saturday the choose gave Telegram 24 hours to totally
comply, a day after suspending it for non-compliance with selections
to dam accounts linked to dos Santos for producing and spreading
misinformation.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov apologized to the Supreme Court on
Friday for the corporate’s “negligence,” blaming miscommunication and
asking the court docket to delay its ruling because it sought to enhance
compliance.