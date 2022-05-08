Brazilian President Tells Leonardo DiCaprio to “Keep His Mouth Shut” About Amazon Rainforest Protection

Destruction of the Amazon has surged since Bolsonaro took workplace in 2019, a report claimed. (File)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has informed Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio to “keep his mouth shut” after he spoke in regards to the environmental significance of the Amazon.

Taking to Twitter, Mr DiCaprio mentioned that he wished the youthful technology to vote out the Brazilian chief for contributing to the deterioration of the Amazon rainforest since being in energy. “Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change,” the actor mentioned, including, “What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet.”

What occurs there issues to us all and youth voting is vital in driving change for a wholesome planet. For extra on voter registration in Brazil earlier than May 4, go to https://t.co/0mKrfxLdRR#tiraotitulohoje — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 28, 2022

To this, CNN reported that Mr Bolsonaro lashed out at Mr DiCaprio, saying that the actor was “talking nonsense”. Speaking at Brazil’s Alvarado Palace, Mr Bolsonaro famous that the vice chairman of the World Trade Organisation mentioned that with out Brazilian agribusiness, the world could be hungry. “So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense,” the Brazilian leader added.

Moreover, Mr Bolsonaro even replied to the actor’s comments via Twitter. He thanked Mr DiCaprio for his support and stated that it is “very important” for every Brazilian to vote in the coming elections. But he further went on to add that the citizens of Brazil will decide if they want to keep the sovereignty on the Amazon or be ruled by “crooks who serve special foreign interests”.

– Thanks for your support, Leo! It’s really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant! ???? https://t.co/kg3b6rmPCw — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 29, 2022

In the following tweet, Mr Bolsonaro even criticised the Hollywood actor for incorrectly posting a photo from 2003 when speaking about the wildfires that broke out in the Amazon in 2019.

– By the way, the picture you posted to talk about the wildfires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003. There are people who want to arrest Brazilian citizens who make this kind of mistake here in our country. But I’m against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil! pic.twitter.com/pSJBOjVSB7 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, it is to mention that according to CNN, the destruction of the world’s largest rainforest has surged since Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. He reportedly weakened environmental protections, arguing that they hinder economic development that could reduce poverty in the Amazon region.

Moreover, back in October, a group of climate lawyers even urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Mr Bolsonaro for his alleged attacks on the Amazon, which they said amount to “crimes against humanity”. Citing a report from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research (INPE), CNN reported that the portion of the Amazon rainforest impacted by deforestation in the first three months of 2022 was the highest ever recorded.