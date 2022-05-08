Brazil’s ex-president Lula launches presidential campaign

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva launched

Saturday his marketing campaign for the presidency alongside his proposed

vice chairman, former Sao Paulo Governor Geraldo Alckmin, Trend stories citing

Xinhua.

Lula introduced his candidacy and unveiled the seven-party

alliance Let’s Go Together for Brazil Movement to a crowd of about

4,000 individuals right here.

“It is more than urgent to restore the sovereignty of Brazil,”

he mentioned throughout his speech on the rally, including that if he wins the

elections scheduled for Oct. 2, he’ll work “once more on the mission

to fight starvation.”

The 76-year-old has run for president a number of instances earlier than: he

was defeated thrice earlier than triumphs in 2002 and 2006.

In 2018, he ran for a sixth time however was disqualified a month

earlier than the election after conviction of corruption, a cost

in the end overturned by the Federal Supreme Court in 2021.

Lula mentioned throughout the rally that his proposed international coverage

can be “active,” reinforcing regional blocs and pushing to

“modify world governance,” with an emphasis on the necessity to

strengthen BRICS, which teams Brazil, Russia, India, China and

South Africa.

He added that his authorities program consists of the protection of

public firms and banks, whereas sustaining that the motive force of

improvement needs to be the state oil firm Petrobras.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party, has

expressed his intention to face for re-election.