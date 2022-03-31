Breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia has no plans to join Russia: Officials

Abkhazia, a Russian-backed breakaway area of Georgia, has no plans to hitch Russia, officers mentioned, after the close by area of South Ossetia mentioned it might take steps to take action.

Moscow acknowledged each South Ossetia and Abkhazia as impartial after combating a battle with Georgia in 2008. It stationed 1000’s of troops in each areas and has offered them with intensive monetary assist.

“Russia is our strategic partner, a dear and close state, but we in the republic (of Abkhazia) have no intention of joining the Russian Federation,” parliamentary speaker Valery Kvarchia instructed Interfax information company on Wednesday.

Another official from Abkhazia, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shamba, instructed TASS information company that the area supported South Ossetia’s aspirations however that it didn’t share its purpose to hitch Russia.

South Ossetia plans to carry a referendum on becoming a member of Russia after a regional election scheduled to happen on April 10, RIA information company reported.

Moscow has used diplomatic recognition as an instrument to take care of an armed presence in breakaway areas of the previous Soviet Union that it sees as a part of its sphere of affect.

In Ukraine, Russia’s long-standing assist for armed separatists within the japanese areas of Donetsk and Luhansk gave it a platform to launch a full-scale invasion on February 24. Moscow calls its army motion in Ukraine a “special operation.”

