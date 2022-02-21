BREAKING | Cops shot, helicopters dispatched to chaotic shooting scene in Johannesburg | News24

Helicopters have been dispatched to against the law scene. (Supplied)

Two Netcare911 helicopters have been dispatched to South Rand Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon amid a chaotic taking pictures incident.

“Two helicopters were activated for two patients with gunshot wounds in the South Rand hospital to be airlifted to Union hospital,” Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst advised News24 on Monday.

Herbst advised News24 that their helicopters are orbiting the scene and are awaiting clearance to land because the scene continues to be lively.

News24 understands {that a} taking pictures is presently lively the place three police officers have been allegedly shot and injured. One of the officers was apparently shot within the chest. A hostage was additionally allegedly taken however later launched.

A chaotic taking pictures incident unfolded in Johannesburg.

Witnesses spoke of heavy gunfire akin to a warzone. Sources on the bottom stated {that a} police helicopter was chasing suspects who fired on them.

They stated the helicopter crew was wounded.

The circumstances and motive behind the taking pictures is just not but recognized.

More to comply with.